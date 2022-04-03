Delores Thompson Sellers -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Ms. Delores Thompson Sellers, 74, of 1441 Felderville Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, with the Rev. Dr. Leslie Lovett, the pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Masks and temperature checks will be required for entry.

Viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence between the hours of 9 and 6 p.m. daily. Please follow COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence, and the funeral home.

