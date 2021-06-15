Delores Summers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Delores Summers, 75, of 8329 Charleston Highway, Bowman, died June 12, 2021, at The Methodist Oaks following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Kevin (Lakekia) Lewis, 1566 Dunes St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m., and at the funeral home.