Delores Summers -- Bowman

BOWMAN – Funeral services for Delores Summers, 75, of 8329 Charleston Highway, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Covenant United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Friday, June 11, at The Oaks following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

Friends may call at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin (Lakekia) Lewis, 1566 Dunes St., Oranngeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m., and at Glover's Funeral Home.

