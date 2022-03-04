Delores Maple Wilson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Delores Maple Wilson, 69, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Ms. Wilson passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23,at MUSC Providence, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 4.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 513 Sherrie Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.