Delores Jeter -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Delores Jeter, 76, of 54 Sunset St., Blackville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Augusta University Hospital, Augusta, Ga.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of her granddaughter, Kelsea Hallinquest, 34 Hillcrest St., Blackville. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

