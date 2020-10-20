Delores Jeter -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE – A graveside service for Delores Jeter, 76, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell, with the Rev. Dr. Floyd Hughes Sr. officiating.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her granddaughter, Kelsea Hallingquest, 34 Hillcrest St., Blackville.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

