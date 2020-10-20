 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delores Jeter -- Blackville
0 comments

Delores Jeter -- Blackville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Delores Jeter

BLACKVILLE – A graveside service for Delores Jeter, 76, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell, with the Rev. Dr. Floyd Hughes Sr. officiating.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her granddaughter, Kelsea Hallingquest, 34 Hillcrest St., Blackville.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News