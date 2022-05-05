 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delores Haney -- Syracuse, N.Y.

  • 0
Delores Haney

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Mavins and Irons family announces the loss of the matriarch of the family. Delores Mavins Haney, 88, of Syracuse, N.Y., passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her 11 children; five sisters, Aleane Moss, Willie Dean (Robert) Felton, Lillian Mims, Ola (Willie) Stokes and Betty Moseley; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Mavins, Janie Mavins and Marlene Patterson; “bonus daughter;" and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 6, at the Living Water COGIC, 121 Huron St., Syracuse. Funeral services will follow at noon, with burial at Oakwood. Garland and Bros. Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This all-electric airplane is a breakthrough in aeronautics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News