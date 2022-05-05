Delores Haney -- Syracuse, N.Y.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Mavins and Irons family announces the loss of the matriarch of the family. Delores Mavins Haney, 88, of Syracuse, N.Y., passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her 11 children; five sisters, Aleane Moss, Willie Dean (Robert) Felton, Lillian Mims, Ola (Willie) Stokes and Betty Moseley; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Mavins, Janie Mavins and Marlene Patterson; “bonus daughter;" and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 6, at the Living Water COGIC, 121 Huron St., Syracuse. Funeral services will follow at noon, with burial at Oakwood. Garland and Bros. Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.