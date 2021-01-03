 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delores Ann Miller -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Delores Ann Miller -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Miss Delores Ann Miller, 59, of Orangeburg passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News