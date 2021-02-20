Delaine L. McAlhaney -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Delaine L. McAlhaney, widow of Dennis E. McAlhaney, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Bryant-Reeves Cemetery, with the Rev. Aaron Hawk and Dr. Ron Heddle officiating.
Visitation and viewing will be held any time after 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon at her home, 253 Independent School Road, Reevesville.
Delaine was born on June 8, 1943, in Orangeburg, a daughter of Ruby Nell Jeffcoat Livingston Smith and the late Jacob Shelby Livingston. She was a graduate of Orangeburg Public Schools in 1962, Palmer Business College in Charleston and was the retired activities director at The Oaks in Orangeburg. She was a talented seamstress, pianist and enjoyed singing at Reevesville Baptist Church, where she was a choir member and past director of XYZ Senior Group. She was predeceased by her beloved stepdaddy, James Benson Smith.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel L. (Danette Fralix) McAlhane of Branchville and David E. (Kim Sheppard) McAlhaney of Summerville; a daughter, Dawn (Keith) Rizer of Walterboro; grandchildren, Jonathan (Samantha) Rizer of Clemson, Holly (fiancée, Nick Shaarda) Rizer of Boston, Tallie McAlhaney of Portland, Oregon, A.J. McAlhaney of Branchville, James McAlhaney and Allison McAlhaney, both of Summerville; mother, Ruby Nell Smith; and her special friend, Lunette C. Heaton of Reevesville.
Memorials may be to Reevesville Baptist Church, 101 Rigby Street, P.O. Box 86, Reevesville, SC 29471, or Bryant-Reeves Cemetery, c/o Lillian Sheryl Kizer, 6665 Johnston Ave., Reevesville, SC 29471.
