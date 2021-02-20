Delaine L. McAlhaney -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Delaine L. McAlhaney, widow of Dennis E. McAlhaney, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Bryant-Reeves Cemetery, with the Rev. Aaron Hawk and Dr. Ron Heddle officiating.

Visitation and viewing will be held any time after 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon at her home, 253 Independent School Road, Reevesville.

Delaine was born on June 8, 1943, in Orangeburg, a daughter of Ruby Nell Jeffcoat Livingston Smith and the late Jacob Shelby Livingston. She was a graduate of Orangeburg Public Schools in 1962, Palmer Business College in Charleston and was the retired activities director at The Oaks in Orangeburg. She was a talented seamstress, pianist and enjoyed singing at Reevesville Baptist Church, where she was a choir member and past director of XYZ Senior Group. She was predeceased by her beloved stepdaddy, James Benson Smith.