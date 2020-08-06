You have permission to edit this article.
DeJoris D. Green -- Reevesville
REEVESVILLE -- Graveside service for DeJoris D. Green, 54 of 109 Greenfield Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the Buckhead United Methodist Church cemetery in Ruffin, with the Rev. Sheri White officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home in St. George.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

