DeJoris D. Green -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Graveside service for DeJoris D. Green, 54 of 109 Greenfield Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the Buckhead United Methodist Church cemetery in Ruffin, with the Rev. Sheri White officiating.