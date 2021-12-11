Deidre Danielle Keitt Stewart -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Deidre Danielle Keitt Stewart, 41, of 194 Doberman Lane, Cameron, will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Willie Aiken is officiating.
Mrs. Stewart passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
