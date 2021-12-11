 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deidre Danielle Keitt Stewart -- Cameron

  • 0
Deidre Danielle Keitt Stewart

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Deidre Danielle Keitt Stewart, 41, of 194 Doberman Lane, Cameron, will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Willie Aiken is officiating.

Mrs. Stewart passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Claflin graduates asked to use degree to 'make a difference'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News