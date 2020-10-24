Debra Susan Royster -- Cope

COPE -- Debra Susan Royster, 57, of Cope, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Orangeburg.
The Rev. Donald P. Royster and the Rev. David R. Royster will be officiating.
Debra was born on Dec. 15, 1962, in Shelby, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Donald R. Royster and the late Carolyn C. Royster. She was a graduate of North Greenville College and Winthrop University. Debra retired from Fairfax Elementary School. She was a member of Fairfax First Baptist Church in Fairfax.
Survivors include her brothers, the Rev. Donald P. Royster (Sondra), the Rev. David R. Royster; nieces, Michelle Rovai (Chris), Rebecca Jennings (Eddie); nephew, Robyn Royster (Taylor); great-nieces, Cassie Edgemon, Caitlin Jennings and Charley Edgemon.
