Debra Richardson Bryant -- Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Debra Richardson Bryant, 63, of 2315 Eden Terrace, Apt. 204, Rock Hill, passed Feb. 2, 2021, in Charlotte.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family will accept limited guests at 2681 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, from 1 to 8 p.m.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Friends may call Norman Bryant at 803-290-2681 and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com