Debra Richardson Bryant -- Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Graveside services for Debra Richardson Bryant, 63, of 2315 Eden Terrace, Apt. 204, Rock Hill, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with Pastor Angela Williams presiding.
There will be no public viewing at the funeral home or at the cemetery.
She passed Feb. 2, 2021, in Charlotte.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family will accept limited guests at 2681 Magnolia St., Orangeburg from 1 to 8 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Friends may call Norman Bryant at (803) 290-2681 and the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com
