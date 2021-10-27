 Skip to main content
Debra 'MeMe' Williams Wimberly -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Debra “MeMe” Williams Wimberly, age 66, on Oct. 25, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Mims officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robbie McAlhaney, Dale Kizer, Kevin Rickborn, Bryan Eadon, William Utsey and Blake Weathers.

Visitation will be an hour before the service in the church.

Debra was born April 7, 1955, a daughter of Shirley (Larry) Connelley and the late Gene (Thelma) Williams. She was a graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School, retired from Department of Social Services and was co-owner of Wimberly's Cleaners. Debra was the beloved wife of Julius Wimberly Jr. They were married July 1, 1973. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her sons. Deb loved spending time with friends and family. Even though she was taken away from this world, her big personality and her huge heart will not be forgotten. She was predeceased by stepfather, Larry Connelley; stepsister, Sheryl “Boogie” Westbury; father and mother-in-law, Julius and Faye Wimberly; and brother-in-law, Roger Kizer.

She is survived by her husband, Julius; two sons, Brandon (Oneta) and Zach (Kayla) and baby Wimberly to be born May 2022; her mother, Shirley; stepsister, Brenda Griffin; sister-in-law, Wanda Kizer; many nieces and nephews; and special wiener fur baby, Gracie.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 114 Baptist Drive, St. George, SC 29477.

