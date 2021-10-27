Debra 'MeMe' Williams Wimberly -- St. George

Debra was born April 7, 1955, a daughter of Shirley (Larry) Connelley and the late Gene (Thelma) Williams. She was a graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School, retired from Department of Social Services and was co-owner of Wimberly's Cleaners. Debra was the beloved wife of Julius Wimberly Jr. They were married July 1, 1973. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her sons. Deb loved spending time with friends and family. Even though she was taken away from this world, her big personality and her huge heart will not be forgotten. She was predeceased by stepfather, Larry Connelley; stepsister, Sheryl “Boogie” Westbury; father and mother-in-law, Julius and Faye Wimberly; and brother-in-law, Roger Kizer.