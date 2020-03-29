Debra 'Kay' Thivierge -- St. Matthews
Debra 'Kay' Thivierge -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Debra “Kay” Lane Thivierge, 67, of St. Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

Mrs. Kay was born on Sept. 19, 1952, in Dandridge, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Alvin Edward Lane and the late Hattie Ruth Woods Lane. She loved her home, doing anything outdoors, her pets but especially going to the beach with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Kevin Thivierge of the home; children, Lisa Smith (Chris) and Jon Stites (Mary); grandchildren, Brandon Stites, Drew Joye, Wil Smith and Whitney Stites; a great-grandson, Brantley O'Quinn; sisters, Linda Christensen, Amy (Daniel) Collins; brothers, Kenneth (Janet) Lane, Tim (Sue) Lane and a number of nieces and nephews.

