Debra I. Primus -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Graveside services for Debra I. Primus, 64 of Dorchester, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church in Dorchester, with the Rev. Yvonne Gregg officiating.

Friends may call her residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.