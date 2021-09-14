Debra Hill Shingler -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Debra Hill Shingler, 60, of 937 Antioch Road, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Sept. 12, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 7 p.m.; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.