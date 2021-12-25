Debra Gayle Hill -- Cope

Mrs. Hill was born on Dec. 25, 1954, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Charles E. Hill and the late Lessie Mae Hoover Hill. Mrs. Hill was a selfless person who thought of everyone else. She took care of her parents until their death. She enjoyed the outdoors, watching NASCAR, wrestling and soccer but her love was her family. Her greatest accomplishment was being called “Mom” and “Nana.” She was predeceased by her parents and a daughter, Bobbie Wade.