Debra Brant Hamar
ROWESVILLE -- Debra Brant Hamar, 64, of Rowesville, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Billy Williams will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the memorial service.
Mrs. Hamar was born Oct. 27, 1955, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late James Brant and the late Dorothy Rast Brant. She was a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Mrs. Debra was retired from Albemarle. She was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew Dalton Pendarvis.
Survivors include her husband, William “Billy” Jaberg; daughter, Stephanie (Kelly) Williamson; son, Stephen (April) Martin; stepson, Tyler Jaberg; stepdaughter, Olivia McElhinny; grandchildren, Kelly Martin (David Wilson), Karly (Brad) Grimes, Gage Martin, Dakota Martin, Lahna Martin, Heather Simpson, Morgan Simpson, Shianna McElhinny and Rowan McElhinny; great-grandchildren, Landon Grimes, Kinsley Grimes and Kaydence Simpson; sister, Brenda Bruns; brothers, Barry Brant and Michael (Charlotte) Brant; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Orangeburg County Council on Aging, Meals-on-Wheels, P.O. Box 1301 Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Friends may call the residence of her daughter, Stephanie Williamson, 1185 Sheppard Road, Orangeburg.
