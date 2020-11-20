Debra Ann Inabinet --- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Debra Ann Inabinet, 59, of 139 Goldenleaf Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Greater New Hope St. Paul Way of the Cross International.

Ms. Inabinet passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, at her residence.

Public viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Friends may visit the residence of her aunt and caretaker, Ms. Justine Inabinet, 139 Goldenleaf Lane, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to Ms. Justine Inabinet at 803-937-5680; her niece, Heidi Jackson, at 318-762-8487; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family is accepting limited guests. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precuations.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.