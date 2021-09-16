Debra Ann Hil Shingler -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Debra Ann Hill Shingler, 60, of 937 Antioch Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Antioch Cemetery, 1106 Antioch Road, Santee, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Ann Keitt and the Rev. Lonnie Robinson officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the services and when visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits on the exterior of the residence from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (951) and Thursday (961).

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.