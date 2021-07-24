Debra Ann Heyward -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ms. Debra Ann Heyward, of 123 Cream Puff Circle, Elloree, passed away at her residence on Friday July 23, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence; however, masks are being required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.