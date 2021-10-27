Deborah Wimberly Marchant -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Deborah Wimberly Marchant, 68, wife of Allen Wayne Marchant, entered into eternal rest Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Mims and the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour before the service in the church.

Deborah was born June 8, 1953, in Walterboro, a daughter of the late Jefferson Davis Wimberly Jr. and Catherine Nettles Wimberly. She was a graduate of St. George High School, Orangeburg Nursing School and served her nursing career in Bamberg. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir, in a trio (Zionettes) and with her brother.

Surviving are her husband, Allen Wayne Marchant; a daughter, Mary Catherine (Chris) Blanchard; a son, Stephen Timothy Hutto; granddaughters, Emma Catherine and Molly Christine Blanchard; brothers, Rex (Ruth Ann) Wimberly and David (Joyce) Wimberly; and special friend, Cheryl Steen.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 114 Baptist Drive, St. George, SC 29477.