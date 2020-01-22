ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Deborah Shuler Potchebski, beloved wife and mother was born on October 3, 1946. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse and retired from RMC in 2018. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, who raised her, John Paul Baughman and Alma Culler Baughman; her father, John Shuler and her beloved first born, James Howell Sandifer, Ill.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m.. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 prior to the memorial service.
Friends may call the residence of Mr. Ken Potchebski.
She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Kenneth Wayne Potchebski of Orangeburg; her mother, Alma Baughman Harrelson of Orangeburg; daughters, Jennifer Sandifer of Orangeburg, Angela Flowers of Charleston, Michele Potchebski Lewis of Daniel Island; sons, Jonathan Sandifer of Orangeburg, Michael (Teresa) Potchebski of Barnwell; her grandchildren, Ashley (Cole) Brewington of Camden, Marshal Gregory of Camden, Caroline Brice Flowers of Charleston, Fox Gregory of Camden, Dixon Flowers of Charleston, Emma Irick of Orangeburg; one great grandson, Colin Frost of Camden.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
