ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Deborah Shuler Potchebski, 73, of Orangeburg passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the residence of Mr. Ken Potchebski.

