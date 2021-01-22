Deborah Mays-Coulter -- St. Matthews

Please adhere to all COVID 19 precautions to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during visitation and during the graveside services.

She leaves to mourn her husband, Lloyd; her children, Judy (Antoine Parker) LaShawnda, LaToya and Tyrelle; her two nephews whom she raised, Willie Thomas Mays and Raheem Nathaniel Mays; her grandchildren, Octavia (Ramon Perry), Akeem, Juleesa, Courtney, Jade, Penny and Javion; one great-grandson, Landon; her siblings, Stephen Mays, Charlene (David Johnston), Katherine (Levi Stunton), Willie (Smoochie) Mays, Maurice Mays, Barbara May, Annette May, Gladys May, Robert May, Dorothy May and Frankie May; sisters-in-law, Shirley-Ann Brunson and Pearlie Fritz-Coulter, both of St. Matthews, and Betty Liferidge-Coulter of Charleston; brothers-in-law, Troy Coulter (Shirley Moore) of New York and Edward Milligan of St. Matthews; along with a host of close family members aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and dearest close friends.