Deborah Mays-Coulter -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mrs. Deborah Mays-Coulter will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home.
Please adhere to all COVID 19 precautions to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during visitation and during the graveside services.
Mrs. Mays-Coulter departed this life on Friday, Jan. 15.
She leaves to mourn her husband, Lloyd; her children, Judy (Antoine Parker) LaShawnda, LaToya and Tyrelle; her two nephews whom she raised, Willie Thomas Mays and Raheem Nathaniel Mays; her grandchildren, Octavia (Ramon Perry), Akeem, Juleesa, Courtney, Jade, Penny and Javion; one great-grandson, Landon; her siblings, Stephen Mays, Charlene (David Johnston), Katherine (Levi Stunton), Willie (Smoochie) Mays, Maurice Mays, Barbara May, Annette May, Gladys May, Robert May, Dorothy May and Frankie May; sisters-in-law, Shirley-Ann Brunson and Pearlie Fritz-Coulter, both of St. Matthews, and Betty Liferidge-Coulter of Charleston; brothers-in-law, Troy Coulter (Shirley Moore) of New York and Edward Milligan of St. Matthews; along with a host of close family members aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and dearest close friends.
Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
