LEXINGTON – Funeral services for Mrs. Deborah Joyce Heatley Gaffney, 55, of 413 Crestwood Arch, Lexington, SC 29073, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jimmy Dantzler officiating and the Rev. Todd A. Brown, pastor.
The casket will be placed in church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.
She died Thursday, Jan. 16, at Lexington Medical Center following an extended illness.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Friends may call at the residence from 5 to 7 p.m. daily and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
