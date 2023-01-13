Deborah Gail Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Funeral services for Ms. Deborah Gail Jones, 66, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Nathaniel Bonaparte is officiating.

Ms. Jones passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Family and friends may visit 7035 Willie Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

