Deborah Elmore -- Reevesville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEVESVILLE -- Graveside services for Ms. Deborah Elmore, 60, of 239 Leisure St., will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020, at St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with the Rev. Smalls officiating.

Friends may call her residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from4 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Elmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.