Deborah Elmore -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Graveside services for Ms. Deborah Elmore, 60, of 239 Leisure St., will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020, at St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with the Rev. Smalls officiating.

Friends may call her residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from4 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

