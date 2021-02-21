Deborah Elaine Sampson -- Rock Hill

ROCK HILL -- Mrs. Deborah Elaine Stevenson Sampson, 63, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Sampson was born Feb. 8, 1958, in Orangeburg, the daughter of Edward Stevenson and Peggy Garrick Stevenson. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. She supported the Rock Hill High Band by serving in the booster club. Mrs. Sampson was preceded in death by her brother, Stevie Stevenson.

A memorial service for Mrs. Sampson will held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy St., Fort Mill, with the Rev. Mike Welch officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m.n Monday, Feb. 22, at Greene Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Mrs. Sampson is survived by her husband, Bart Sampson; her two daughters, Taylor Sampson (Tanner) Baker of Rock Hill and Stacy (Ralph Nichols) Rook of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, Gwendolyn Nichols and Evan Nichols; and her sister, Tammy Stevenson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Sampson's name to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

