EUTAWVILLE -- Deborah Ann Ashby - President, 56, of 113 Skimmer Court, Eutawville died Dec. 21, 2019, at Pruitt Health of Aiken.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call the Eutawville Community Funeral Home.

