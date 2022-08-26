 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deborah A. Howell

Deborah A. Howell

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Deborah A. Howell, 66, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Vanessia and Mr. Roger Polite, 1807 Old Riley St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

