Deborah A. Howell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Deborah A. Howell, 66, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Jordan is officiating.

Ms. Howell passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Vanessia and Mr. Roger Polite, 1807 Old Riley St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com