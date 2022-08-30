 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deborah A. Howell -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Deborah A. Howell

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Deborah A. Howell, 66, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Jordan is officiating.

Ms. Howell passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Vanessia and Mr. Roger Polite, 1807 Old Riley St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News