 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Debora Durant Meador -- Corpus Christi, Texas
0 comments

Debora Durant Meador -- Corpus Christi, Texas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- On April 27, 2021, the Lord peacefully called our beloved, Mrs. Debora Durant Meador, 61, of Corpus Christi, and formerly of Orangeburg, home for eternal rest at M.D. Anderson Hospital, Texas.

Arrangements are in complete and will be announced later.

Friends any family may express condolences to Danielle Meador at 361-815-8464; Sara Meador at 361-815-2493; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News