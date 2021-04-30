Debora Durant Meador -- Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- On April 27, 2021, the Lord peacefully called our beloved, Mrs. Debora Durant Meador, 61, of Corpus Christi, and formerly of Orangeburg, home for eternal rest at M.D. Anderson Hospital, Texas.

Arrangements are in complete and will be announced later.

Friends any family may express condolences to Danielle Meador at 361-815-8464; Sara Meador at 361-815-2493; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.