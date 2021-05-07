Debora Ann Durant Meador -- Houston

HOUSTON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Debora Ann Durant Meador, 61, of Corpus Christi, Texas, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Gregory Young officiating.

On Tuesday, April 27, Debora Ann Durant Meador was peacefully called to eternal rest at the University of Texas MD Anderson Center in Houston.

Born Dec. 1, 1959, in Orangeburg, Debora Ann -- affectionately known as "Debbie" and "Deb" -- was the only child of Harvey Jr. and Lula Powell Durant. Debbie was Harvey and Lula's cherished gift.

Debora Ann Durant Meador was predeceased by her father, Harvey Durant Jr.; her mother, Lula Powell Durant; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; and Janice Butler, a member of her beloved RSDJ Crew. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Stanford Dean Meador; her daughters, Sara Danae Meador and Danielle Simone Meador; two first cousins, Ashlyn Jones and Pamela Brown; godmother, Margaret A. Roberts; godbrother, Mark A. Roberts; godsister, Joan R. Reed; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a host of other very special cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7.