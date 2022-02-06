Debbie Rivers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Debbie Rivers, 58, of 2398 Northview Drive, died Feb. 2, 2022, at her residence following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.