 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeAngelo L. Hayes - Ridgeville
0 comments

DeAngelo L. Hayes - Ridgeville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DeAngelo L. Hayes

RIDGEVILLE -- DeAngelo L. Hayes, 27, of Ridgeville, passed away Oct. 25, 2020.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home, and graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 31, in Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News