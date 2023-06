NORTH -- The funeral service for Deaconess Angeline Oliver Edmonds, 90, of North will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Jerusalem Baptist Church in North. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Deaconess Edmonds passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her residence.

Public viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 5, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Family and friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.