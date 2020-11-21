Deacon Marion Cain -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Deacon Marion Cain, 94, of 1776 Walker Ave., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 1776 Walker Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

