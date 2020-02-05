{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON -- Mrs. Dawn W. Har, 63, of Lexington, passed on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Doris Hart, 394 Woodhaven St., North, and also call at the funeral home.

