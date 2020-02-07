{{featured_button_text}}
Dawn W. Hart

LEXINGTON -- The funeral service for Mrs. Dawn W. Hart, 63, of Lexington, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, North. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Hart will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

Mrs. Hart passed away Monday, Feb. 3.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Doris Hart, 394 Woodhaven St., North, and also call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Dawn Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments