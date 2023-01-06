Dawn Marie Wactor Owens -- Archdale, N.C.

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Mrs. Dawn Marie Wactor Owens, 49, resident of Archdale, died Jan. 3, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.

Dawn was born Sept. 9, 1973, in Eiloree, a daughter of Donald and Susan Jones Wactor. She grew up in St. Matthews and later attended and graduated from Bauder Fashion College in Atlanta, Georgia. On April 13, 1996, she married Travis Owens, and together made their home in the Archdale area. Dawn had worked for Lancôme Cosmetics and as a merchandiser for Hallmark Greeting Cards. She especially was a wonderful homemaker, always loving and supporting her husband and children.

In addition to her husband, Dawn is survived by her sons, Randy and Ben Owens both of Archdale; stepsister, Kristi Smith of Columbia; stepfather, Wayne Smith of St. Matthews; mother-in-law, Janice Owens of Mooresville; brother-in-law, Trent Owens and wife Amy of Mooresville; a niece and nephew, Anna and Gray Owens of Mooresville; and many more extended family and close friends.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Memorials may be directed to Victory Junction Gang Camp at 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.