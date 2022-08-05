David Weldon Nivens Sr. -- Orangeburg

Mr. Nivens was born on Sept. 19, 1941, in York County, the son of the late Kirk N. Nivens and the late Jessie Stone Nivens. He was a 1959 graduate of Orangeburg High School. After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force. Mr. Nivens was self-employed and was the owner of El Toro Bar and Grill in Orangeburg. He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, James E. Nivens.