David Weldon Nivens Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- David Weldon Nivens Sr., 80, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Mr. Nivens was born on Sept. 19, 1941, in York County, the son of the late Kirk N. Nivens and the late Jessie Stone Nivens. He was a 1959 graduate of Orangeburg High School. After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force. Mr. Nivens was self-employed and was the owner of El Toro Bar and Grill in Orangeburg. He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, James E. Nivens.
Survivors include his spouse, Janice R. Nivens; two sons, David W. Nivens Jr., Jason R. Nivens from Orangeburg; three grandchildren; Kirk N. Nivens Jr. (Anita) of Savannah, Ga., Tommy L. Nivens (Nancy) of Orangeburg; and three nephews.
