David Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- David Washington, 74, 1901 Carolina Ave., died April 7, 2021, at Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

