David Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. David Washington, 93, of 735 Gadsden St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Charcey Priester is officiating.

The Rev. Washington passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence. Condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Mamie Miller, at (803) 534-7534, (803) 860-0638, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.