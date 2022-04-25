David Vaughn -- Columbia

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBIA -- David, born in Spartanburg on May 11, 1957, was the son of Henry M. Vaughn and the late Rebecca J. Vaughn.

David, an avid fisherman and outdoor sportsman, passed away on April 15, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis and recently cancer. David graduated in 1975 from Wade Hampton Academy, Orangeburg, and attended Anderson Junior College.

He is survived by his father, Henry M. Vaughn; brother, Ronald Vaughn (Angela); sons, Ryan Vaughn (Jennifer) and Jonathan Vaughn. He is also survived by three precious granddaughters, Ella Beck, Liz, and McKenley; and a stepmother, Shirley Hughes Dennis Vaughn.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Shane Stutzman officiating.

