David Tracy -- North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON -- David Tracy, 67, North Charleston, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence.

Services are incomplete at this time. Funeral services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

