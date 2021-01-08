 Skip to main content
David Shuler -- Orangeburg
David Shuler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. David Shuler, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting that you do not visit the residence.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

