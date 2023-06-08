ST. GEORGE -- David Segar, 88, of St. George, SC, passed away on June 3, 2023, at MUSC. Viewing will held at the funeral home on Friday, 2:00-7:00 pm. The family will greet family and friends at the funeral home 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 Shady Grove Family Life Center, 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC 29477. The interment will be held at the church cemetery.